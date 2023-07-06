WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several community partners came together on Thursday to announce that Wichita wants to reach functional zero for unhoused veterans by 2024. The announcement was made at the United Way of the Plains.

Functional zero homelessness is defined as the number of people experiencing homelessness never exceeds the community’s capacity to move people into permanent housing.

The City of Wichita says they are aware that there are 32 homeless veterans in the area.

“I honestly believe we can get those 32 people housed by the end of this year,” said Sally Stang, housing and community services director for the City of Wichita and board chair for ICT Continuum of Care. “But in order for us to qualify for reaching functional zero, we have to prove that we didn’t just come together, get these people housed, and as people come in that they fall into homelessness. We are going to have to prove that we got a system in play that as new veterans enter into homelessness, it is brief and non-recurring and that we have systems in place to quickly move them into housing.”

Officials from the City of Wichita, Sedgwick County, United Way of the Plains and the Dole VA Medical Center spoke about the importance of the community coming together to accomplish this. Those needs include rental units from landlords who are willing to lease to veterans.

“Those veterans come with rent assistance from various sources as well as case management from the VA and other service providers here in our community,” Stang said. “Other needed items include household goods that can help make a housing unit into a home, as well as moving assistance, job training, groceries and more.”

The City of Wichita has set up a website with more information on how to help at wichita.gov/homesforheroes

How you can help:

One item unhoused residents need most is household goods. Items in the kit include:

1 pillow

1 set of sheets

1 blanket

1 laundry basket

1 shower curtain

2 plates

2 cups

2 bowls

4 forks

4 spoons

4 knives

1 cookie sheet

1 skillet

1 cooking pot

1 can opener

1 large mixing spoon

2 towels

4 washcloths

1 container of all-purpose cleaner

Donate any of these new, packaged items at United Way of the Plains, 245 N. Water Street.

Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center – Voluntary Services accepts donations for homeless veterans

Consider making a monetary donation online.

Bring items to building 29 and call 316-685-2221 ext 53222. Please make checks payable to:

Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center

5500 E. Kellogg

Wichita, KS 67218

Housing

Landlords looking to make one or more units available to rent to a veteran in need can contact VA Housing Specialist Kristi Evans at 316-889-4417.

Moving help

Moving companies can help or donate time by moving furniture into their new space. Contact HUD/VASH Program Manager Melissa Garner at 316-295-9019.

Furniture

Passageways is coordinating donations of furniture. Contact them at 316-721-1316 to coordinate.

Furniture needs include:

Beds

Couches

Kitchen tables

Kitchen chairs

Chairs

Side tables

Coffee tables

Bureaus

Lamps

Rugs

TVs

Homeless veterans in need:

If you are a homeless veteran who needs help, contact the National Homeless Veteran Hotline at 1-877-424-3838.

United Way 211 can connect you to a wide range of resources and services for food pantries, healthcare, disability resources, workforce services, and more. Dial 2-1-1 to talk with a referral specialist