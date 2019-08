WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Wichita needs your help naming its newest member. A baby bobcat is living at the Kansas Wildlife Exhibit.

The cub was found last may near his mother who had been hit by a car.

He has spent the last couple of months at the Milford Nature Center.

The city has narrowed the list down to four names:

Lucky

Bernie,

Jax

Rufus

You can vote on your favorite name for the new bobcat here on SurveyMonkey.com.