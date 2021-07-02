Wichita Warbird Weekend: Bombers on display, taking flight in remembrance of WWII

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Bombers are on display and taking flight to commemorate World War II and the freedoms it gave us. It’s called the Wichita Warbird Weekend.

Air Force veteran Joseph Methe is 95 years old. He said when he was in the Air Force Academy, he worked as an aircraft mechanic on a B-25. “I’m talking about the 1950s,” said Methe. “I was able to run the engine on a B-25 and that was a thrill to me.”

Once Methe got out of the Air Force, he went to work for Boeing. He said out of the many planes he worked on, these bombers were very important to him. “These airplanes, of course, I am partial because I was in the Air Force, these airplanes made a difference,” said Methe. “This made the Fourth of July, Fourth of July.”

The bombers kept crews in the air, helping the United States win World War II and protect our freedoms.

Josh Wells, General Manager of the B-29, said he made it a priority to bring Doc and the B-25 to the aviation capital of the world for the July 4th holiday.

“This is freedom right, this celebrates and recognizes the heritage of freedom in America, and really the allied forces, and without these machines. the outcome of the war would have been different,” said Wells.

In celebration of that community members, B-29 Doc is hosting the B-25 Berlin Express. It is a World War II-era aircraft in partnership with the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA).

They are on display and open for ground and cockpit tours Friday, July 2 at the B-29 Doc Hangar, Education and Visitors Center. The aircraft will each operate ride flights on Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4. The aircraft will be on static display the remainder of the weekend unless serving ride flight customers.

Tickets for the B-29 be found here.

Flight tickets for the EAA’s B-25 can be purchased via the “Events and Experiences” tab at EAA.org.