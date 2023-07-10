WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Warbird Weekend concluded Sunday at the B-29 Doc Hanger, Education and Visitor Center.

The week-long Warbird Squadron event featured historic World War II aircraft, including B-29 Doc, B-25 Berlin Express, and the lead D-Day aircraft, That’s All, Brother.

The one-of-a-kind experience gives Kansans a look at the planes that paved the way for our victory in World War II that were built right here in Wichita.

“It’s important to have those back home so not only the people here but the people around the world can see that this is where aviation was a prime factor for all these years,” said Franklin Berry, B-29 Doc historian.

For others like Arles Oakley, whose dad served, this was a chance to connect with their lost loved ones.

“We used to go to air shows when I was a kid all the time, and he would, you know, he would tell me about the planes and all that good stuff. And yeah, it’s been a pretty good experience,” said Oakley