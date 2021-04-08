Wichita water conservation rebate program renewed for 2021

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council approved $100,000 for the continuation of the Water Conservation Rebate Program for the ninth straight year.

The program encourages residents to purchase water-saving household devices by offering rebates in the form of a credit to their water account.

Rebates are available to customers who have active utility accounts with Public Works & Utilities for the delivery of potable water. The application, list of qualifying items, program requirements, and submittal instructions are available at savewichitawater.com.

Online and paper applications will be accepted through December 31, 2021, or until funds are exhausted. Rebates apply to any device purchased on or after January 1, 2021.

Seven devices and appliances are eligible for rebates. General guidelines and eligible items are listed below. The City strongly recommends bringing a printout of the qualifying appliances for reference when shopping. There is a limit of five rebated items per water account. Rebates will not exceed the purchase price.

Rebates are available for up to:

$100 on low flow toilets: WaterSense© qualified using 1.28 gallons per flush or less

$100 on high-efficiency dishwashers: Energy Star or Consortium for Energy Efficiency (CEE)

$100 on high-efficiency clothes washers with a water factor of 4.5 gallons or less (CEE rated)

$100 on smart irrigation controllers labeled as approved by WaterSense©

$100 on rain sensor-shutoffs which can be set to shut off irrigation after ¼-inch of rain is received

$75 on rain barrels, 45 gallons or larger

$50 on dual flush toilet conversion kits that change inefficient toilets to use 1.6 gals. per flush or less

Customers are encouraged to contact Water Conservation staff at (316) 268-4199 or visit

savewichitawater.com for more information.