Wichita Water Treatment Plant proposal to be final, public soon

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita officials consider ways to grow the areas workforce at the proposed water treatment plant Thursday afternoon.

Currently the city is working alongside eleven companies on the project and the leader of the “Wichita Water Partners” group believes that number will continue to grow.

Final proposal with the expected price for the project will be presented to the city on Monday.

