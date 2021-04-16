Wichita welcomes new U.S. citizens

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita welcomed 101 new citizens of the United States on Friday.

The new citizens came from all over the world, including Australia, Ukraine, and Somalia, and took their oath at Wichita State University.

One woman said she is thankful to be able to officially call the U.S. her home.

“Freedom, said Naylet Castillo. “Just being able to do everything and not being judge and just the fun. [It’s] different.”

The League of Women Voters was also on hand to accept voter registration cards after the ceremony.