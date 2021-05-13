Wichita West High battles Navy in ESports scrimmage

WICHITA, Kansas (KSNW) —An ESports battle in downtown Wichita. High school students facing off against the US Navy.

Wichita West High’s ESports coach, Nicholas Green, says they were lucky. A member of their faculty had a relative in the Navy and that’s how this matchup between a military branch and a Wichita High School came to be.

The high schoolers practice for hours everyday after school.

“We’ve done this four nights a week since February,” explained Green. “It’s been a lot of time that the kids have put in.”

This led to a lot of success, and new opportunities. Like playing the Navy.

“It just started out this year in our district and it’s grown to the point where we’re literally playing against the Navy,” said team captain Kim Le. “That’s exciting to see and even bigger things are in the future.”

The Navy says they want their team to resemble the famed blue angel’s as yet another way the branch reaches out to communities.

Lt. Aaron Jones, the team captain for Navy’s squad says, “The goal is for us to get out and do exactly what we’re doing now. You can still have the hobbies you love, and a lot of the things you’re getting really good at with your hobbies are going to help you a lot if you decide to join the Navy.”

At the end of the day both team’s played well, but Wichita West is able to say they took down the US Navy.

“We didn’t just beat the Navy,” said Green. “It was 13-5, we beat the Navy really bad.”

Lt. Jones says the worst part was how humble the students were in victory.

“You don’t see that too often in gaming.” said Lt. Jones.