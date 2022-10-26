WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sen. Jerry Moran was in Wichita on Wednesday to announce federal grants for the Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. The grants are from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The police department will receive $1.6 million for license plate recognition software to assist with theft recovery and public safety. The department says the funds will be allocated to purchase 50 new Flock camera systems, as well as upgraded cameras for interview rooms and other surveillance camera equipment.

The sheriff’s office will use $140,000 for detention cameras. Currently, there are 425 cameras inside the detention facility, and another 100 cameras will be added. They will not have audio, according to Sheriff Jeff Easter.

“It is a dangerous business, and we want our law enforcement agents to have the tools necessary to protect themselves and provide safety and security for the community that they serve,” Moran said.

Back in August, license plate readers helped catch two suspects after a fatal shooting in Wichita’s Old Town. As the suspects fled in a vehicle, it was the license plate readers in the Flock camera system that helped locate them.

The WPD said the license plate readers have aided in the recovery of over $4 million in stolen property, including approximately 375 vehicles, and almost 400 arrests since they were put into use in 2020.