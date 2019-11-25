Wichita will receive $14.2 million grant to replace transit center

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita will receive $14.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to build a replacement transit center to meet current and future regional transportation needs. The building will connect 17 bus routes, four circulator trolleys, commuter transit and boost economic development in the West Bank area of the Arkansas River.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that the Federal Transit Administration will award $423 million in transit infrastructure grants nationwide to improve the safety and reliability of America’s bus systems and enhance mobility for transit riders. A list of the selected projects is available online.

“Public bus systems throughout the country provide millions of Americans access to jobs, healthcare, grocery stores, and other vital services,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The funding supports efforts to replace, rehabilitate, and purchase buses and related equipment, as well as projects to purchase, rehabilitate, and construct bus-related facilities.

“More people travel by bus than any other form of public transportation,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “This Administration is committed to rebuilding our nation’s transportation infrastructure and helping to improve bus service nationwide.”

