Wichita will recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Mayor Brandon Whipple delivered a proclamation during the City Council meeting Tuesday, Oct. 5, that the City of Wichita will recognize Monday, Oct. 11, as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The holiday is already celebrated across the United States and commemorates the shared history and culture of Native Americans.

On Saturday, Oct. 9, the Native American Community Resource Coalition will commemorate Indigenous Peoples’ Day at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum, 650 N Seneca St. The annual Trail of Tears Memorial will begin at 1 p.m. with a prayer and walk around the drum on the grounds behind the museum. The walk honors those who suffered during the Trail of Tears and ensures the memory of that piece of American history is remembered.

The Indigenous Peoples’ Day proclamation will be read aloud at 2 p.m. Afternoon activities will follow and include community resource and health stations, hands-on projects and games for children.

The event is free and open to everyone.