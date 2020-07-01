Wichita Wind Surge owner weighs in on 2020 Minor League Baseball season cancellation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Wind Surge team owner Lou Schwechheimer says they were ready to play ball. When asked how soon they could be on the field if the season was not canceled.

“It could be tomorrow,” says Schwechheimer.

But without players which the MLB announced Tuesday.

“It was a difficult call, but at the end of the day, our time will come,” says Schwechheimer.

“I was pretty shocked,” said Wichitan Abigail Secondine

Secondine is among others who admit they are casual fans of the sport.

“Yeah, I think it something that a lot of people were looking forward to,” Krista Phillips.

But you don’t have to be a season ticket holder to know how much the team and new stadium will mean to the city.

“I was looking forward to going to some games this summer,” said Secondine. “And go with family and hang out and see Delano thrive a little bit more.”

After signing a 30 year lease, the team feels it will thrive and recover financially.

“I think as difficult as it is for everyone to accept for the first time in 100 plus years in the Pacific Coast League there will not be baseball,” said Schwechheimer. “It was the right decision for the right reasons.”

As team owners have said from the beginning, their focus during all of this time remains on the fans and players.

“Safety, health, and well-being of the community is always going to be our paramount, first and only concern,” said Schwechheimer.

