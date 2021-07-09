Wichita Wind Surge provides a business boost in Delano District

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge has played 28 home games so far, and the fans keep coming.

Those fans have led to an extra surge of traffic at area Delano businesses

“We have had quite a few people say they went to the game and made a point of stopping in,” said Derek Sorrells, Sweet N Saucy owner.

The owner said the Wind Surge has given his store a 10 to 20% boost.

“It’s been really positive people will sometimes have dinner at the Monarch and stop in afterward, put a couple of items in their car before they head out into the game, or for the afternoon games on Saturday, they will stop in afterward because we are open until 7, so it has been great with the additional traffic,” said Sorrells.

From candy to food, to being trapped in a room, Laura Sorrell, the owner of The Room, said foot traffic has been good for business.

“They always point and say, ‘oh, I want to come to do this,'” said Laura Sorrell.

Some baseball fans are spending the entire day in Delano.

“We have some group that comes really early, and our booking starts at 11 a.m., so we are open pretty early. They come do that, grab a bite in Delano, and then head over to the game,” said Laura Sorrell.

Both owners said they are pleased with their boost in business and are glad the Wind Surge has helped ease the parking situation to keep parking spots open for customers.