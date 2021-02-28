Wichita Wind Surge fans who purchased tickets in 2020 will have priority during 2021 season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge is just a couple of months away from opening day.

Wind Surge leaders say those who bought tickets for last year’s season opener will have priority for getting into the opening game, but they also say there is not a guarantee because of capacity reasons.

The team will give priority to those people who brought season package tickets, plan holders, and those five-game plan holders. After that, they will allow other fans to purchase tickets. But they do not guarantee those who bought opening day tickets for the 2020 season will be able to attend the opener this year.

“We are going to do it in stages we are just finalizing some of our seating protocols and capacity numbers for when we open up in May,” said Jared Forma, Wichita Wind Surge General manager.

That first pitch will be on May 11 against the Amarillo Sod Poodles.