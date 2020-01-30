Wichita Wind Surge to fill over 300 positions for upcoming season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Workforce Center will host two job fairs in February for the Wichita Wind Surge in order to fill 300 plus available positions.

The Wind Surge will utilize two job fairs in the hopes of filling jobs available for their new stadium and inaugural upcoming season.

Positions include but are not limited to fan hosts/ushers, ticket takers, greeters, concession workers, cooks, waiters & waitresses, host & hostesses, grounds crew, promotions.

The job fairs will be held at the Wichita Workforce Center located at 21st and Amidon.

2021 N. Amidon # 1100

Thursday, February 13, 2020

3:00 – 6:00 pm

2021 N. Amidon # 1100

Saturday, February 15, 2020

9:00 – 12:00pm (possibly longer)

