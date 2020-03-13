Wichita Wind Surge will delay start of 2020 season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season.

The Wind Surge was set to open the 2020 season on April 9 in Round Rock, Texas and open their brand-new, state-of-the-art Riverfront Stadium on Tuesday, April 14. The start of the 2020 season will be delayed until further notice from MiLB.

“The Wichita Wind Surge is currently in contact with our Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball and Pacific Coast League leadership to monitor the current coronavirus developments. Our first concern is for the safety and well-being of all fans and players and we will continue to update the community as new information is provided,” said Lou Schwechheimer, Wind Surge Managing General Partner.

All fans who have tickets to any 2020 Wind Surge home game should please hold on to your tickets and the Wind Surge will provide scheduling updates as we receive more information from Minor League Baseball.

