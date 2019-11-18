Wichita Wolves looking to become official eSports team for the Air Capital

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Video games are more than just a hobby for gamers like Dylan Reese. It’s a passion.

“Our call of duty team specifically puts in almost 45 hours a week for practice. So, it’s definitely not just for fun. These people really wanna make this their career,” said Reese.

Reese is the President and Founder of the Wichita Wolves, the newest eSports team to come to the Air Capital.

“We had one player for one video game, and in about two and a half months we’ve gotten 11 different rosters competing in 11 different video games,” said Reese.

Players vary in age from 13 to 65 years old.

The Wichita Wolves are hoping to become the official eSports team for the city. Reese says they have been talking with city officials to make it happen. Councilman James Clendenin says this could put the Air Capital in a new light.

“It’s really exploding right now on the national scene, and for the City of Wichita to be thought of to have one of those teams, that’s kind of a cool idea,” he said.

As of now, since the Wolves are self-funded they compete only online. They are hoping as they grow to play in competitions across the country and even internationally.

As a 15-year-old team captain, Bennett Harris says the experience has been a dream come true.

“To have this just come to fruition and really just be here is really inspiring for me and something we can spread to the Wichita community and inspire them as well,” said Harris.

If you think you have what it takes to be on the Wichita Wolves, you can get a hold of them by clicking here or send an e-mail to wichitawolvesesports@gmail.com to schedule a meeting.

