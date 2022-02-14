WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman and two children were injured in a crash early Saturday on the Kansas Turnpike.

It happened on southbound I-35 between the Kellogg and Kansas Highway 15 exit around 8:15 a.m.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Chevy Avalanche was southbound when it ran into a semi-trailer.

A woman and two children inside the Avalanche received minor injuries in the crash. They were transported to Wesley Medical Center. The 51-year-old driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

The crash caused traffic interruptions on the southbound lanes of I-35 for a time.