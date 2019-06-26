Wichita woman attempts to kidnap children at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) – It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. A 26-year-old from Wichita attempted to grab two children at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport early Saturday. It was all caught on camera.

Surveillance video from the airport’s atrium shows Esther Daniels walk over and put her hands on a stroller with a child in it.

The child’s mother manages to fend Daniels off.

Daniels then notices one of the other children standing nearby and she picks him up, but the father is ready and wrestles the child back.

You can see an officer run over and go after Daniels when she runs away. There’s a struggle, but officers are able to get Daniels on the ground and apprehend her.

The officer said Daniels appeared “to be experiencing mental distress.”

The was taken to a local hospital to be checked out before being transported to the county jail.

Daniels is charged with kidnapping and obstructing an officer.

She’s scheduled to appear in court on July 11.

FULL VIDEO