Wichita woman charged in death of 64-year-old man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jessica Sanders, 22, appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon and was charged with second-degree murder.

Police arrested her Sunday after finding the body of Mark Howard, 64.

Around 12:20 p.m Sunday, the Wichita Police Department says officers were dispatched to a QuikTrip at Kellogg and Broadway after Sanders allegedly attempted to steal items.

“QuikTrip just wanted the person trespassed and to tell her not to come back again,” said Captain Windell Nicholson of the Wichita Police Department.

Police say Sanders left the store and was walking at the intersection of Orme and Market when officers arrived at the scene.

“The officer was in his patrol car. He heard a single gunshot. He didn’t know where the gunshot came from, but the female had a firearm in her hand,” said Nicholson.

He says the officer gave the woman verbal commands to stop, but she continued to go inside a home on the 800 block of South Market.

Police say they found Howard dead inside. He had a gunshot wound to his upper body.

“Officers couldn’t safely search the residence, so they backed out and we activated the SWAT team. SWAT team was called out, they got in position,” said Nicholson “At about 4 o’clock, the white female who we had contacted came outside of the residence, and she was taken into custody without incident. She is now on the sixth floor being talked to by detectives.”

Police on Monday said the investigation revealed that Sanders had previously shot the man one time inside the home, causing his fatal injuries. Officers also recovered a handgun inside the house. Additionally, during the investigation, police said Sanders continually exhibited very erratic behavior, possibly induced by the use of illegal narcotics.

The judge set Sanders bond at $200,000. The next court date for the case is May 7.

