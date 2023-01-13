WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman has been arrested in connection to an October crash that injured seven people, including a child.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on October 23, 2022, at the intersection of Kellogg and 143rd Street East. According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, a 27-year-old woman driving a 2021 KIA Sorento was headed eastbound on Kellogg when she sideswiped two cars.

She then struck a Toyota Camry, which then caused a three-car crash. Her Kia then went into the lane next to the Camry and caused another two-car crash. At the time, the sheriff’s office reported witnesses spotted the woman speeding and driving recklessly just before the crashes.

Seven people, including a 5-year-old passenger in the 27-year-old woman’s car, were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. All have since been released. The sheriff’s office says the 5-year-old passenger was never properly restrained in the vehicle.

The woman was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail Thursday afternoon on suspicion of one count of attempted second-degree murder and 11 counts of aggravated battery.

KSN News is not identifying the woman until she has been formally charged with a crime.