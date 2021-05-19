Wichita woman charged with first-degree murder in sister’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Joy Wilson, 34, of Wichita, the woman arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder stemming from a shooting that killed her sister, Shawna Webb, 40, of Wichita on Saturday, made her first court appearance Wednesday. Wilson was charged with murder in the first degree; intentional and premeditated Wednesday afternoon.

Last Saturday, officers responded to an assist call at St. Joseph Hospital, 3600 E. Harry. Upon arrival, officers contacted Wilson and received information that Webb was shot and needed help. Officers also saw a handgun inside Wilson’s vehicle. Officers located a crime scene at a home in the 2400 block of Green where Webb was found inside, shot, and unresponsive. Webb was pronounced dead on the scene.

Wilson’s bond is set at $150,000. Her next court date is on June 3.