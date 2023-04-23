WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman from Wichita crashed at the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport Saturday night while attempting to flee from law enforcement.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 10 p.m., the 34-year-old woman was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup on Eisenhower Airport Pkwy.

The KHP says she lost control of the pickup when driving erratically, had left the roadway and struck a concrete pole base for the entrance to the parking garage.

She was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of her suspected minor injuries.