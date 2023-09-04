WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 66-year-old Wichita woman walking along MacArthur Road around 2:40 a.m. Monday, was hit by a car and died.

The Wichita Police Department said it is still early in the investigation, but it appears the woman was on the north side of the road, crossing Meridian from east to west. Police say the woman was not in the crosswalk.

When she was in the middle of the road, investigators say a northbound car on Meridian hit her.

The 70-year-old Wichita man who was driving the car called 911. First responders arrived but were unable to save the woman.

The man told police he had a green light—police plan to check cameras in the area.

This is the 22nd fatal crash in Wichita this year.