Wichita woman dies in Finney County collision
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) - A 50-year-old woman from Wichita died in a collision on Monday in Finney County.
It happened on U.S. Highway 83 about two miles south of Garden City.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Honda Civic was traveling northbound when it crossed the center line. It struck a semi hauling a trailer. The Honda continued north before hitting a bridge guard rail.
The driver of the Honda, Tuyen T. Nguyen, was transported to the hospital where she died. She was not wearing a seat belt according to the KHP report. The semi driver was not injured.
