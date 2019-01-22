Wichita woman dies in Finney County collision

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN File Photo)

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN File Photo)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) - A 50-year-old woman from Wichita died in a collision on Monday in Finney County.

It happened on U.S. Highway 83 about two miles south of Garden City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Honda Civic was traveling northbound when it crossed the center line. It struck a semi hauling a trailer. The Honda continued north before hitting a bridge guard rail.

The driver of the Honda, Tuyen T. Nguyen, was transported to the hospital where she died. She was not wearing a seat belt according to the KHP report. The semi driver was not injured.