WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman who was injured after being hit by a car on Saturday, Jan. 29, has been identified as 75-year-old Luella Beemer.

According to Wichita police, officers were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to the 2600 block of N. Greenwich for an injury accident on private property.

Officers located Beemer suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a car.

Beemer was taken to an area hospital where she later died, according to Wichita police.

An investigation by the Wichita Police Department revealed that a 15-year-old girl was backing out of a parking stall at the location and struck Beemer, who was getting into her own vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.