Wichita woman hit while trying to cross street in construction zone

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman was hit by a car while trying to cross the street in a construction zone Monday, Oct. 18

Just before 6 p.m., Wichita police responded to the report of a car versus pedestrian accident near the intersection of 13th and West Street, according to Sergeant John Bogle of the Wichita Police Department.

Sgt. Bogle says when officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman in her 40s unresponsive in the street. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded.

“At this time, we don’t think she has life-threatening injuries,” said Sgt. Bogle.

Through an investigation, Sgt. Bogle says Wichita police believe what happened was that the woman was trying to cross the two lanes in the construction zone, but mistimed her steps trying to cut behind the back of a truck and get across 13th Street, but in doing so, she stepped out too quickly and was struck by the passenger-side rearview mirror.

Wichita police do not believe speed is a factor.

