WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An early-morning rollover crash on Interstate 235 in west Wichita hospitalized a woman on Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says the woman was driving on I-235 north of the Central Ave. exit when she and another driver’s vehicle collided.

The collision caused the woman’s car to overturn several times and come to rest on its wheels.

The woman, 20, was transported to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries. The other driver, an 18-year-old man from Wichita, was not injured.