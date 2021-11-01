Wichita woman killed in crash at 63rd Steet South and Seneca

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 36-year-old Wichita woman was killed in a crash Sunday night. It happened at 63rd Street South and Seneca.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the Dodge truck was southbound on Seneca traveling through the intersection with a green light when the Chrysler Concorde entered traveling eastbound. The Dodge truck struck the Chrysler on the driver’s door.

The driver of the Chrysler, identified as Clenea Meairs, was transported to a local hospital and later died. A 17-year-old boy inside was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two girls, ages 16 and 8, had minor injuries and were released to a family member.

The driver of the Dodge truck, a 25-year-old man from Newkirk, Oklahoma, was uninjured.

The circumstances of the collisions are under investigation.