WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An 18-year-old Wichita woman was killed in a crash on Monday in Wilson County. It happened around 2:45 p.m. on U.S. 400, about one mile south of Fredonia.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Nissan Maxima driven by 18-year-old Taylor Chrisman was eastbound. For an unknown reason, Chrisman’s car crossed the center line and struck the front of a Chevy Traverse.

Chrisman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Traverse, a 44-year-old Parsons woman, was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with serious injuries.

The KHP says both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.