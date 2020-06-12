Wichita woman missing since April found dead in Sumner County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office have identified a body that was pulled from the Ninnescah River Sunday.

Pending DNA confirmation, they say body is that of Shalan Niccole Gannon, 27, of Wichita. Gannon was reported missing on April 11, 2020.

The search continues for another missing Wichita woman. Savannah Schneider was last scene May 31, 2020.

On Sunday afternoon, a fisherman called 911 to report finding a body in the river near 130th Avenue North and North West Road.

Sumner County emergency personnel responded and recovered the body.

The KBI and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office are calling the death a homicide investigation. They have not given the cause of death.

A spokesperson says the Wichita Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and Butler County Sheriff’s Office are also assisting with the case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or submit a tip online. Tips can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers of Wichita – Sedgwick County at 316-267-2111.

