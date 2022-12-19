WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman has been sentenced to repay over $16,000 to the Kansas Medicaid system after pleading guilty to two Medicaid fraud-related charges, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Schmidt says Kyla Kongvongsay, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of making a false claim, statement or representation to the Medicaid program and one count of unlawful acts concerning computers.

Retired Sedgwick County Judge Ben Burgess accepted the plea to the two misdemeanors.

Burgess sentenced Kyla to repay the Kansas Medicaid program $16,089.67, according to Schmidt. Burgess also sentenced her to serve 12 months of supervised probation.

According to Schmidt, an investigation found that Kyla and her father, Johnson Kongvongsay, at different points in time, were working as personal care assistants for a relative who was a Medicaid beneficiary. Investigators found that the father and daughter were submitting false claims, purporting to be providing personal care services to the relative when they were actually working other jobs. Investigators found that they committed $30,947.45 worth of fraud.

Schmidt says Johnson pleaded guilty on Thursday, Dec. 15, to one count of making a false claim, statement or representation to the Medicaid program and one count of unlawful acts concerning computers.

Sedgwick County District Judge Kevin O’Connor accepted the plea and scheduled sentencing for Jan. 26, 2023.