Wichita woman organizes pop-up shop to provide free clothes to people in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman is helping her community spruce up their wardrobe, no questions asked. Betty Amend is the mastermind behind ‘What’s Ours is YOURS‘ and says she just wants to help people who have had a tough year.

“I just thought 2020 was super hard for everybody, and I realized, I probably didn’t have it as hard as some people did. I just wanted to do something to make it easier.”

She set up her own pop-up shop outside of CHD Boxing Club Saturday afternoon and waited for shoppers to stop by.

“There are no requirements,” said Amend. “I don’t need to know your story. I don’t want to know how much you have or how much you don’t have. What I need to know is that you need the clothing– just come and get them.”

She says she has clothing items for anyone who needs it. She was able to accrue all the items after a post on her Facebook page.

“I have the best Facebook friends in the whole world because they showed out. I was up to my ears in clothing before I even had a location,” she said.

Amend says she hopes to partner with more businesses around Wichita in order to expand her reach in the community.

“I want this to not just be on the north side but everywhere,” she said.

The pop-up store is open every day, weather permitting. But if people can’t make it during regular operating hours, she will stay open in order for people to get what they need.