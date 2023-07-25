WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman has pleaded guilty in a case where a 2-year-old shot her in the foot.

Kianna Nweji, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated endangerment of a child and one count of possession of marijuana on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Jan. 12. Police were called to a house in the 1200 block of N. Lorraine St. for a shooting. When they arrived, they found Nweji in the home with a gunshot wound to her foot.

Nweji was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said Nweji and her partner, Marlon Jones, who was also charged in the case, were lying in bed when their two-year-old got a hold of a gun and accidentally shot Nweji in the foot.

Police allege Jones took the gun from the house to the nearby home of an acquaintance.

Officers located the gun, an AR-15, in the acquaintance’s home and discovered that it didn’t belong to anyone in the residence, and the residents didn’t know how it got there.

Nweji is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 13. Jones’ next scheduled court appearance is on Aug. 17.