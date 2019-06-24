Wichita woman pleads guilty to four commercial robberies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 21-year-old Wichita woman pleaded guilty to four commercial robberies.

In her plea, Savannah Cole admitted committing the following robberies at four Wichita businesses.

Dollar General Store, 915 S. Glendale in Wichita, Nov. 22, 2017

C-Store, 837 S. Oliver in Wichita, Feb. 7, 2018

Arby’s, 4308 E. Harry in Wichita, Feb. 14, 2018

Circle K Store, 515 N. Seneca in Wichita, Feb. 14, 2018

Sentencing is set for Sept. 16. She faces a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.