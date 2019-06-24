Wichita woman pleads guilty to four commercial robberies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 21-year-old Wichita woman pleaded guilty to four commercial robberies.
In her plea, Savannah Cole admitted committing the following robberies at four Wichita businesses.
- Dollar General Store, 915 S. Glendale in Wichita, Nov. 22, 2017
- C-Store, 837 S. Oliver in Wichita, Feb. 7, 2018
- Arby’s, 4308 E. Harry in Wichita, Feb. 14, 2018
- Circle K Store, 515 N. Seneca in Wichita, Feb. 14, 2018
Sentencing is set for Sept. 16. She faces a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.