Wichita woman pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud, related charges

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman today pleaded guilty to Medicaid fraud and related charges.

Jessica Jo Washington, 32, pleaded guilty in Sedgwick County District Court to one count of Medicaid fraud and one count of felony mistreatment of a dependent adult.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the attorney general’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division, which revealed that Washington mistreated a resident while working as a Certified Nurse Aide in a Sedgwick County nursing facility.

The crimes occurred in July 2018.

As a condition of the plea, Washington has agreed to voluntarily surrender her certification with the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services. District Judge Terry Pullman accepted the plea and scheduled sentencing for July 9 at 8:45 a.m.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Meghan Markey of Schmidt’s office.

Kansas filed the case as part of a sweep of Medicaid Fraud enforcement actions involving misconduct by health care providers.

As part of that effort, the Kansas attorney general filed criminal charges against ten individuals. Four of those individuals have now been found guilty. Six additional cases remain pending.