WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Minnesota have arrested and charged a Wichita woman’s husband in her murder.

On Aug. 16, Betty Bowman, 32, a Mayo Clinic pharmacist, was admitted to a hospital in Rochester, Minnesota, with severe gastrointestinal distress and dehydration – similar to food poisoning. She died on Aug. 20.

Connor Bowman (Courtesy: Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office)

Betty’s husband, Dr. Connor F. Bowman, a former Mayo Clinic resident, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 20, and he has been charged with second-degree murder – with intent-not premeditated, in her death. His bond has been set at $5 million with no conditions.

According to a criminal complaint and statement of probable cause filed on Monday, Oct. 23, in Olmsted County, Minnesota, the medical examiner alerted the Rochester Police Department to Betty’s suspicious death on Aug. 21, and her cremation was halted. The complaint says Connor Bowman was a poison specialist at The University of Kansas Health System and answered calls regarding poisons. The health system confirmed his employment in a statement to KSN:

Connor Bowman worked six years for The Poison Control Center at The University of Kansas Health System. The last four years he worked remotely as needed (PRN) answering calls from the public to the poison control center.

Detectives got a search warrant for his computer. The health system became aware that their device was seized. According to the court documents, the health system provided authorities with an internet search history of Connor’s computer from days prior, where he allegedly researched colchicine, a drug used to treat gout.

On Aug. 11, Bowman allegedly searched websites for liquid colchicine, including sites to purchase the drug. He also conducted lethality searches, tracking packages, internet history and whether it could be used in court, according to court documents.

On Aug. 16, samples of Betty’s blood from her admission were also tested. Colchicine was detected. The medical examiner determined the cause of her death to be the toxic effects of colchicine and the manner of death to be a homicide.

While Betty was in the hospital, Connor told multiple people that she was suffering from hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), according to the criminal complaint.

In her obituary, it states she died from “a sudden onset autoimmune and infectious illness.” Tests were done for HLH, but they were inconclusive. The medical examiner said Connor wanted Betty cremated immediately, saying that her death was natural. He attempted to cancel the autopsy, stating that his wife didn’t want to be a cadaver.

Betty Bowman (Courtesy: Mary Bartlett)

Betty Bowman (Courtesy: Mary Bartlett)

v

Betty Bowman (Courtesy: Mary Bartlett)

Betty Bowman (Courtesy: Mary Bartlett)

Betty Bowman (Courtesy: Mary Bartlett)

Detectives said they learned from interviews that Betty was healthy and that Connor said he would get $500,000 in life insurance due to her death.

According to the complaint, Betty and Connor were having marital issues and were talking about a divorce following infidelity and a deteriorating relationship.

The Mayo Clinic said in a statement to KSN:

We are aware of the recent arrest of a former Mayo Clinic resident on charges unrelated to his Mayo Clinic responsibilities. The resident’s training at Mayo Clinic ended earlier this month.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been set up for Betty’s mom to assist with memorial costs and legal costs.

The family sent a statement to KSN:

Betty, a beloved friend, sibling, mom to Corgi, pharmacist and cherished member of our lives. It’s evident that her impact was profound and everlasting.

Betty had a remarkable ability to make everyone feel special. Her kindness, warmth, and genuine compassion touched the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her. Whether through a warm smile, comforting words, or a simple act of kindness. Betty’s love was boundless, and it extended far beyond the confines of family and friends. Her warm smile, kind words, and caring actions left an indelible mark on our hearts. Betty had a passion for life that was infectious. She lived life to the fullest, embracing each day with enthusiasm and joy.

One of Betty’s greatest strengths was her unwavering love, forgiveness and support for those she cared about. Her love for food and travel brought her all over the nation and world with travels to Hawaii and Iceland being in her top favorite trips.

She elected to pursue a career as a Pharmacist after working as a pharmacy tech at a young age, and graduated pharmacy school from Kansas State University in the spring of 2017 and completed her residency in Topeka, Kansas, in 2018.

Once moving to Minnesota, she worked in the Operating room pharmacy at Mayo and enjoyed this job very much and took pride in her work. Co-workers continue to speak positively about her which speaks loudly to show how she carried her positive energy both in her personal and professional life.

She was always there, a reliable pillar of strength and a listening ear during times of joy and sorrow. She showed us the true meaning of love—selfless, unconditional, and boundless.