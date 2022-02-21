WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This weekend had a sad ending for Gracie Landwehr. After a trip to the movies, she lost the necklace her late grandfather had given her.

Courtesy: Kara Larson Landwehr

The necklace is a delicate gold chain with a twisted gold cross hanging from it.

Although unsure of the value of the necklace itself, Kara Larson Landwehr says it has an immeasurable value to her daughter.

“My late dad gave it to her (Gracie), and she’s worn it ever since he passed,” said Kara.

Gracie lost it while seeing a movie at the Regal Warren West movie theatre on Saturday, February 19. The movie she saw started at 12:30 p.m. and was just under two hours long. She was parked straight out in front of the main doors.

“Well, it wasn’t stolen,” said Gracie. “I know someone didn’t take it to be mean. I just hope the person that found it has a good heart and will return it to me because they can never know how much this necklace means to me.”

If found, please contact KSN by calling 316-292-1111 or emailing KSN at connect3news@ksn.com. We can then get in touch with Gracie to return it to her.