WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman was sentenced Wednesday in a case where a 2-year-old shot her in the foot.

Back in July, Kianna Nweji pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated endangerment of a child and one count of possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to 12 months probation with an underlying sentence of 12 months in the KDOC.

The incident happened back in January in the 1200 block of N. Lorraine St. Police said Nweji and her partner, Marlon Jones, were in bed when the toddler got a hold of the gun and shot her in the foot. Police say Jones took the gun from the house to the nearby home of an acquaintance. Officers located the gun, an AR-15, there.