WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ariana Cook, 22, of Wichita, was sentenced to 184 months in prison Monday after she entered a plea of no contest to her part in the homicide of a man who was found inside a car in 2020.

Cook pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping in November 2022.

On July 2, 2020, police received a report of a homicide that occurred at a home on S. San Pablo St. in Wichita. During the investigation, officers found the body of Roy Hayden, 47, in a car in the 1500 block of N. Broadway Ave.

She is one of four people who were arrested in connection to the case. Lawrence Bailey, Matthew Small and Carlos Delgado were also arrested in 2020.

Wichita police said the murder was drug related.