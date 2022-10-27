WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman has been ordered to repay the Kansas Medicaid system over $15,000 over false claims for services she never received.

Fifty-nine-year-old Cynthia Fisher was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in September in Sedgwick County District Court to felony charges of making a false claim, statement, or representation to the Kansas Medicaid program. District Judge Christopher Magana sentenced Fisher to repay Medicaid, serve 12 months of probation, complete a theft offender class, and perform community service.

The fraud was uncovered when the Independent Living Resource Center in Wichita was conducting an annual update and learned that Fisher’s personal care attendant had been dead for nearly a year. However, Fisher did not notify them and was still using the attendant’s personal identification number to submit false claims to Medicaid. Fisher also had the attendant’s payee card and PIN number and was spending the money deposited by Medicaid.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and prosecuted by the Kansas Attorney General’s Office. The Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division in the Attorney General’s Office receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $2,307,236 for the Federal fiscal year (FFY) 2023. The remaining 25%, totaling $769,075 for FFY 2023, is funded by the Office of the Kansas Attorney General from moneys recovered in litigation.