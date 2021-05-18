Wichita woman sentenced in case of emaciated dog that was locked in cage inside dumpster

Local

by: KSN News,

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman was sentenced Tuesday in Sedgwick County Court in a case involving an emaciated dog found locked in a cage. The dog in the cage was found in a dumpster.

A judge sentenced Raykesha Hardyway to 24 months probation and ordered her to pay over $2,400 in restitution.

The brown pitbull/boxer mix was found in early January 2020 discarded in a trash dumpster in the 2200 block of S. Oliver.

The Wichita Animal Action League was key to the dog’s recovery. They kept supporters informed about Bowie’s progress. They were unhappy that Hardyway only faced a misdemeanor charge.

Today, Christy Fischer, the executive director of WAAL, responded to the probation sentence.

“We wished ultimately this case had been presented as a felony to the district attorney’s office, but all in all, we felt like Bowie did get some justice today,” Fischer said.

“The public needs to realize there’s a proven link between animal cruelty or violence against animals and, you know, violence against people,” she said. “Any cruelty against animals should be treated very, very seriously and looked at from a big perspective.”

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories