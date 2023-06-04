WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman from Wichita was seriously injured in an early Sunday morning shooting.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), they received a call at 1:05 a.m. for the report of a shooting in the 2500 block of S Seneca St.

Upon arrival, police found an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her right forearm.

She was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The WPD says an investigation revealed the woman was involved in an argument with an unknown suspect, and during the argument, the suspect produced a handgun and shot at the victim.

An investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this case, Wichita police are asking you to please contact

investigators at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.