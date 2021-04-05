Wichita woman struck and killed by a car in southern Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a pedestrian was struck and killed while she was walking on Broadway in southern Sedgwick County.

According to the sheriff, deputies responded to the scene around 10 p.m. at 119th St. S. and Broadway.

Deputies learned that a 23-year-old woman driving a Toyota Camry hit a 43-year-old woman walking in the northbound lanes of Broadway.

The pedestrian, identified as Kandy Fairchild of Wichita, died at the scene. The driver of the Camry and her passenger were not injured.

The sheriff’s office said the circumstances of the collision are under investigation.