Wichita woman warning others after almost falling for job scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman is warning job seekers to be careful when applying to online jobs after she almost fell for a job scam.

Eden Taylor spent last Wednesday applying to about six different jobs on various websites. In particular, she applied to a job advertised on Craigslist offering $23 an hour for a ramp agent with shipping company DHL at the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. Saturday, she received a very believable email offering her the job.

“It sounded legit,” said Taylor. “Everything looked really good. It had the company logo on there. I thought we’ll that’s awesome they are offering me a job it sounds great you know great pay. I was really excited.”

Her excitement soon vanished after examining the email closer. She noticed it was asking her to pay $99 for a background check.

“That was like a big red flag,” said Taylor. “Why would they be asking me to pay for this background check whenever they are this big company. They should provide it.”

She said things just were not adding up. Including the fact she never had a formal interview about the position but was offered the job, and the only number listed on the email went to an automated answering service and voicemail. She reached out to DHL’s official website to verify if the job offer was legit before taking any further steps.

“They reached back out to me and said that it wasn’t,” said Taylor.

KSN also reached out to DHL. A spokesperson gave us this statement.

“We are aware of a number of cases involving third parties fraudulently using the DHL brand (and those of other major companies) to promote bogus employment opportunities, usually in exchange for some form of payment. DHL does not solicit payment from candidates as part of its recruitment process. We would caution members of the public to be vigilant about such cases and invite anyone who has concerns about any job advertisement or offer of employment to contact their local DHL office or our customer service to verify its authenticity.”

Denise Groene, State Director of the Better Business Bureau said any employment opportunity asking you to pay money upfront be cautious.

“Even if they say that they will reimburse you, you’re not guaranteed to get that job. You could potentially be out any money or any information that you’ve divulged to these individuals,” said Groene.

Groene said the BBB is seeing an increase in employment scams and victims than in years past. She said scams happen on free websites like Craigslist and the websites where job seekers can upload their resumes. Groene believes scammers are targeting job seekers because they are easy prey.

“Maybe cash flow is tight, so they need to find employment fast to bring home that pay check,” said Groene. “It’s a cash cow for them.”

Taylor says she’s one of the lucky ones but is sharing her experience to protect other job seekers before it’s too late.

“It’s something you don’t think about when you do something as honest and simple as trying to get a job that someone’s out there could be misrepresenting themselves just to get your information,” said Taylor. “They are out there and just be aware of who you give your information to really.”

