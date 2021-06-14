Wichita WorkCamp brings volunteers to local children’s home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dozens of Wichita teens and college students came together to help those in need Tuesday for Wichita WorkCamp.

This is the 14th year for the program which brought the group to Carpenter Place, a local children’s home, to re-finish part of the facility. Volunteers say they are thankful for the chance to give back.

“It’s a great way to serve the community and just serve God by serving others, said Emma roper, volunteer.

“These are good kids who want to share some love, show some love of Jesus, and come out and do some hard work for a few days,” said Lara Haws, volunteer.

The work at the home will continue through Thursday.