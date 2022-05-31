WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita area YMCA members participated in the sixth annual Memorial Day “Murph Challenge.”

The intense exercise challenge was named after former Navy SEAL Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy, who was killed in action in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005.

The workout includes:

A mile run

100 pullups

200 pushups

300 squats

Another mile run

Jason Parks, West YMCA trainer, said his group has been training for the event for weeks.

“We have been training all three days, Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, doing pullups, pushups, squats and cardio.”

Dale Mitchell said it was his fourth year for the event. He said it is special when service members show up to participate.

“I’m very proud of my country. I am very proud of the people that have and are serving our country, and to be able to participate alongside them in something like this, yeah, it means a lot.”

Mitchell added the pushups, pullups, and squats weren’t that bad. However, he said his challenge was with the running.