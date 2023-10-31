WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Greater Wichita YMCA announced that on Saturday, Nov. 4, they will be opening a new pickleball center.

As part of the project, the West Y’s gym has been converted into four 28-foot by 60-foot indoor pickleball courts. The new pickleball flooring is a professional-grade, durable pickleball surface that exceeds industry and tournament standards.

“The Greater Wichita YMCA is thrilled to unveil the Pickle Center at the West YMCA to help meet growing demand and further increase the value of our memberships,” said Ronn McMahon, Y president and CEO. “It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to giving our members the consistent and high-quality experiences they want and deserve.”

The public is invited to attend an Open House from 2-5:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 to take a look inside. There is no charge to attend. Non-members can take advantage of a special $0 joiner fee promotion at the front desk or online at ymcawichita.org/join.