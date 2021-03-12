Wichita youth crime numbers continue to climb

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) –Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night on the 1600-block of North Madison which is near 17th and Grove.

Police say they found a 16-year-old boy lying on the street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

This shooting is another incident of a rise in teen violence that local law enforcement officials have experienced in recent times, and has them concerned.

Youth leaders in Wichita say they are continuing to hear too many reports of teenagers dying and being involved in crime in the city.

Manuel Martinez is the director of Warriors for Youth and says something needs to be done. “We lost one of our kids years ago during Father’s Day to violence — he was murdered at his house answering the door,” Martinez said.

Martinez said it was a 13-year-old boy who lost his life to gang violence at that time. “The gang members were looking for his sister’s boyfriend, and so when they knocked on the door he answered the door, they sprayed the house — he was 13 years old,” said Martinez.

The Wichita Police Department statistics show crime amongst the youth has continued to rise. So far in 2021, 6 out of the 9 homicides to date involved suspects or victims under the age of 18. Over the past 5 years, there has been a 30-percent increase in youth being charged for aggravated assaults. Car thefts by those aged 17 and younger have risen 45-percent.

“When they are in high school they don’t participate in high school athletics or high school clubs — things like that, you have too much free time,” said Martinez.

Martinez said he believes COVID 19 and staying home really escalated teenage crime in Wichita. He hopes as more opportunities become possible for kids, the rate of youth crime will eventually drop.