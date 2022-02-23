WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For Anastasiya Inchekel, it’s a day-by-day battle dealing with the constant fear of what the Ukraine-Russia conflict will bring.

Courtesy: Anastasiya Inchekel

“Every night, I go to sleep worried if I wake up to the bad news that my country’s completely destroyed,” Inchekel said.

“As of a couple [of] days ago, Putin already occupied two major cities on the eastern Ukraine, so there is an active war,” Inchekel said.

Inchekel says many of her family members and friends in Central Ukraine have said goodbye to loved ones heading to the front lines to fight.

One Wichita nonprofit has boots on the ground in Ukraine—racing the clock to distribute food amid a looming border lockdown.

“There are a lot of folks that are going to be left in the wake of this invasion,” said Marc Reimschisel, the executive director of Global Signet Group.

According to Global Signet Group contacts in the region, major cyber-attacks are impacting Ukraine. Near the hot zone, children have been left behind. Thousands of families with no money are stranded with no way out.

Courtesy: Anastasiya Inchekel

“If Putin wants to come in there and take it over, there’s very little resistance from the locals,” Reimschisel said.

The organization’s contacts in neighboring Romania and Moldova are also sounding the alarm.

“They fear that if Russia is in the East, they’ll keep on coming,” Reimschisel said.

Inchekel says while most Ukrainians and Russians do not want to fight, Ukrainians are ready to die for their country.

“We’re a small country compared to Russia, but we’re not giving up, and that’s powerful for me to see,” Inchekel said.